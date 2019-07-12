OPW to progress tender for Craughwell school extension this year

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Office of Public Works is to progress the tender for the expansion of Craughwell National School by the end of this year.

That’s according to Minister for Rural Affairs and Galway East TD Sean Canney who met with OPW representatives and the school’s board of management this week.

It follows concern at the lack of progress on the expansion project which was granted planning permission in May of last year.

The project will see the development of a two-storey extension to the school that will include eight classrooms and a general purpose sports hall.

Minister Canney says the OPW has now committed to progressing the project to tender stage this year.

Meanwhile, OPW Minister Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran will visit the school this morning to hear local concerns about long-running delays on the expansion.

Minister Canney says the lack of progress to date has been very frustrating.

