OPW to officially hand over Dunkellin flood relief scheme at Craughwell ceremony

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The long awaited Dunkellin flood relief scheme will be officially handed over at a ceremony in Craughwell village next week.

In 2010 a study on the Dunkellin River and the Aggard Stream, from Craughwell village to Kilcolgan, was commissioned as a result of flooding that occurred in the area in November 2009.

The scheme will be officially handed over by Galway County Council and the Office Of Public Works at a ceremony in Craughwell village next Wednesday (June 8th).

Minister of State for the Office of Public Works Patrick O’Donavan will be among those in attendance.