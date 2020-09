Galway Bay fm news:

The OPW will auction 8 properties including 4 former Galway Garda stations this hour.

The decommissioned Garda premises will go under the hammer in the Harbour Hotel at 12 o’clock.

The properties in question are located in Maam, Corrandulla, Leenane, Kiltullagh, Portumna, New Inn, Roundstone and Eyrecourt.

The lots are advertised on Daft.ie and myhome.ie.

Meanwhile, the auction will also be live streamed on the O’Donnellan and Joyce Auctioneers website.