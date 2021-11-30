OPW Minister visiting city to discuss planned €10m flood defence scheme

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The OPW Minister is visiting the city today to discuss a major planned flood defence scheme.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Minister Patrick O’ Donovan said the “massive” scheme will protect almost a thousand properties once completed.

Coirib Go Cósta is currently costed at €10m, but Minister O’ Donovan has said this figure is likely to grow as the scheme advances.

The project is currently in the early stages of development and it’s estimated that it will not be delivered until at least 2027, all things going smoothly.

Minister O’ Donovan will be meeting with engineers, local politicians and senior officials at Galway City Council today to examine the proposed scheme.

He says these schemes can take considerable time for a variety of reason – including objections by people not living in the affected areas.

Minister O’ Donovan also says EU directives can also present major hurdles.