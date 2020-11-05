OPW Minister urged to progress drainage works along River Shannon

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The OPW Minister is being urged to establish a working group to progress drainage works on the River Shannon in a bid to address flooding in East Galway and adjoining areas.

Galway East TD Sean Canney has asked Minister Patrick O’Donovan to organise a meeting of all TD’s based along the Shannon in order to put a plan in place to address repeated flooding issues.

Speaking in Dail Eireann this week, Deputy Canney said flooding should not be politicised and cooperation is needed to bring forward solutions.

He argues that pinch points need to be removed and that a focus should be placed on a programme of increased channel clearing and dredging.

Speaking in the Dail, Deputy Canney asked Minister O’Donovan to work with TDs from the affected areas….