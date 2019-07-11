OPW Minister to visit South Galway to discuss flood relief plans

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

OPW Minister Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran will visit Galway on Friday to meet with the South Galway Flood Relief Committee.

The meeting is organised by Galway East Junior Minister Ciaran Cannon, who says the development of a flood relief scheme for the region is now at a crucial stage.

It’s as the OPW and other stakeholders are currently in the process of designing a flood relief solution.

However, Deputy Cannon has concerns that a cost benefit analysis could possibily rule out some important aspects of the project.

He says a strong commitment to completing the project in the shortest possible time-frame is needed – and to delivering all necessary elements.

Minister Cannon says Minister Moran needs to commit to providing the resources needed to solve the problem once and for all.