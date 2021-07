print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The OPW Minister Patrick O’Donovan will visit the Meelick Weir this afternoon.

Minister O’Donovan will be visiting the well-known east Galway amenity as part of an examination of pinch points along the River Shannon.

The visit comes following meetings between the Minister and the Shannon Flood Risk State Agency Co-ordination Working Group.

The OPW Minister will also be visiting Banaghar in County Offaly and Athlone as part of the examination of the Shannon Callows.