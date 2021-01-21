OPW Minister to visit areas affected by flooding in South Galway later this year

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The OPW Minister will visit areas affected by flooding in South Galway later this year.

Minister Patrick O’Donovan says he will visit the areas when travel restrictions are lifted or possibly later in the year following an invitation from Galway based Junior Minister Anne Rabbitte.

It comes as a technically feasible engineering solution has been sourced for the Gort Lowlands Scheme – with Minister O’Donovan saying the solution is both environmentally and economically feasible based on the information at hand.

It’s understood the options assessment is continuing for the scheme and will be followed by a public consultation.