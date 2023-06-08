OPW Minister to meet with South Galway Flood Relief Committee in Gort

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The OPW Minister Patrick O’Donovan is to meet with the South Galway Flood Relief Committee in Gort later this month, on June 20th

The members have raised serious concerns about the reluctance of Transport Infrastructure Ireland to fund works on the M18 which are urgently required to reduce the risk of flooding

Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon says that TII was warned of the need to construct larger culverts under the M18, but chose to ignore that advice

Deputy Cannon says the strong worry is that this could jeopardise the entire flood relief scheme.