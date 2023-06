Galway Bay fm newsroom – The OPW Minister will this evening meet the South Galway Flood Relief Committee in Gort.

It comes amid concern that the long-awaited flood defence scheme could potentially be in jeopardy.

It’s after it was revealed that the culverts beneath the M18 motorway are not large enough to accommodate projected flood waters.

Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon says this scheme is critically important and a way forward must be found.