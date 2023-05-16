OPW Minister to meet County Council over major hurdle in South Galway flood scheme

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The OPW Minister is to meet with Galway County Council to discuss a serious hurdle in the long-awaited South Galway flood relief scheme.

The Gort Lowlands Flood Relief Scheme was launched around six years ago, but has encountered a number of setbacks since then.

It’s now emerged that the M18 Motorway, built right through the heart of the affected region, does not have sufficient capacity in the culverts underneath the road.

Responding to Deputy Ciaran Cannon in the Dáil, OPW Minister Patrick O Donovan confirmed he plans to meet the County Council on the issue.

Deputy Cannon said this is a very serious issue and it must be dealt with.