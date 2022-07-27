OPW Minister to hand over city space to Claddagh Watch Patrol

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The OPW Minister is in the city this evening to officially hand over a space to the Claddagh Watch Patrol.

Claddagh Watch Patrol is a voluntary organisation with over 75 members, established to patrol bridges and river bank areas at night to assist those in distress.

Minister Patrick O’ Donovan will hand over the warehouse lock-up area at Galway Custom House at Flood Street to allow the group to secure patrol vehicles and equipment.

Minister O’ Donovan has been speaking to FYI Galway reporter David Nevin about the significance of the event