OPW Minister says department cannot fast track planned flood relief scheme at Spanish Arch

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The OPW Minister Patrick O’Donovan has said his department cannot fast track a planned flood relief scheme at the Spanish Arch.

Speaking in Dáil Éireann, Minister O’Donovan said his department is extremely frustrated by the time it takes to get these projects shovel ready, but added that they must follow all the regulatory steps carefully so they’re not open to legal challenges further down the line.

The OPW Minister was speaking in response to a question from Sinn Fein Galway West TD Mairead Farrell, as to whether any measures could be taken to speed up the process.

It comes as the construction on the planned flood relief scheme is currently scheduled to commence in 2025.

To hear more, tune into Galway Bay fm news…