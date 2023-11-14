Galway Bay FM

14 November 2023

OPW Minister responds to major delays on city flood defence scheme

The OPW Minister has responded to frustrations over major delays to a long-awaited flood defence scheme in Galway City.

It’s turned out to be far more complex than originally envisioned in an extensive study that was carried out several years ago.

It’s known as ‘Corib Go Cósta’ but is still likely years away from completion.

At a meeting at City Hall last night, Councillor Peter Keane said it seems to be report after report for the last 15 years.

Minister Patrick O’ Donovan has visited Spanish Arch today to survey damage caused by Storm Debi, after an earlier visit to Clarinbridge.

He said that schemes are now far more complex compared to the past – and it’s crucial that we get them right the first time.

