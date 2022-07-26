OPW Minister Patrick O’Donovan visits Headford

Galway Bay fm newsroom – OPW Minister Patrick O’Donovan has been visiting Headford to review progress with the €5.5 million refurbishment and extension to the Office of Public Works Regional Office

Finna Construction Main Contractors are progressing the project which is now at roofing stage.

The new offices will accommodate up to 50 staff including engineers, supervisors and administration staff

The project will also regenerate the street scape facing the carpark in the town centre and it is expected that the works will be completed in March

Minister O’Donovan also visited the 15th century Ross Errilly Franciscan Friary

Cllr Andrew Reddington is delighted that the Minister was given a detailed run down of the emergency works needed to protect the abbey for future generations.