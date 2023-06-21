OPW Minister gives commitment on Gort flood relief scheme

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The OPW Minister has given commitment to do everything he can to ensure the Gort Lowlands Flood Relief Scheme progresses without delay.

It follows a meeting held in Gort last night, attended by the scheme committee, local councillors PJ Murphy, Gerry Finnerty and Joe Byrne, as well as TD’s Ciaran Cannon and Sean Canney.

Concerns had been raised after it was revealed that the culverts underneath the M18 Motorway are too small to accommodate projected flood waters.

David Nevin has been speaking to committee member David Murray about commitments given by OPW Minister Patrick O’ Donovan.