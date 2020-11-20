OPW Minister confirms step forward for Clifden flood defence scheme

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The OPW Minister has confirmed that a tender will shortly be issued seeking consultants to develop a flood defence scheme for Clifden.

It comes as parts of the Connemara town were ravaged by flooding in September after the Owenglen river overtopped following heavy a period of heavy rainfall.

A humanitarian assistance scheme was later established to support householders impacted.

Speaking in the Dáil, Minister Patrick O’ Donovan said Galway County Council and the OPW have been working on a design brief for the project.

He also advised that the OPW is willing to fund the cost of developing and implementing a scheme, which is estimated at half a million euro.

The matter was raised by Galway West Sinn Fein Deputy Mairead Farrell, who spoke of the severe impact of flooding in September – and asked what was being done.

Minister O’ Donovan said he was pleased to confirm that Galway County Council will go to tender shortly for consultants to advance plans for a scheme.

Minister O’ Donovan acknowledged the events of September were unprecedented – and said he had seen it first hand for himself.