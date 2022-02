Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The OPW Minister has confirmed funding approval for flood protection works in Kilchreest.

Just over €40 thousand has been allocated for a scheme at Roxborough, under the Minor Flood Mitigation Works and Coastal Protection Scheme.

Galway East TD Sean Canney says these works are vital to protect properties, homes and farmland in the area.

The Minor Works Scheme funds minor flood defense projects or studies costing up to €750 thousand.