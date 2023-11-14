Galway Bay FM

14 November 2023

OPW Minister cannot give guarantees on future flood works in Clarinbridge

The OPW Minister has visited Clarinbridge to witness first hand the extensive damage caused by flash flooding during Storm Debi.

Patrick O’ Donovan toured a number of local businesses, and spoke at length with owners who are still grappling with major clean-up operations.

They included a supermarket, hairdressers, cafe, garage, retail shop and garden centre – all of which suffered major damage.

One key question asked was about the viability of rebuilding the businesses – and what can be done to mitigate the flood risk.

Minister O’ Donovan was very honest in saying that flood defense works may not be viable due to significant environmental factors in the area.

But he did give an assurance that every option will be looked at.

