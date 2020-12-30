OPW invites tenders for major extension to Craughwell National School

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The OPW has begun inviting tenders for a major extension project at Craughwell National School.

The re-development will involve the construction of a new two-storey, eight-classroom extension.

Meanwhile, the existing school building will also undergo a full refurbishment.

Seven construction companies have already been shortlisted by the OPW for the project and they will now have to submit their final tenders before the 19th of February.

Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon says he expects construction to begin by the third quarter of 2021…

