Opposition to proposal to ban smoking in outdoor dining areas across Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A proposal is being considered to ban smoking in designated outdoor dining areas across Galway.

The ban would apply to bars and restaurants in towns and villages given a license by Galway County Council, to use public spaces such as footpaths.

It would not apply to outdoor dining areas located on private property.

But the idea received strong push-back from several councillors at a meeting at County Hall this week.

Councillor Declan Geraghty says it’s a ludicrious suggestion and could be the “nail in the coffin” for many small businesses.