Galway Bay FM

24 September 2024

~1 minutes read

Opposition to plans for “unnecessary” telecommunications mast in Headford

Share story:
Opposition to plans for “unnecessary” telecommunications mast in Headford

There’s opposition to plans for a new and allegedly “unnecessary” telecommunications mast in Headford.

On Tower Ireland Limited is seeking permission for a 24 metre structure at a site on the west side of the town.

But local submissions point out there’s another brand new mast less than 1km away – and question why this new structure is needed.

The firm behind that mast, Towercom, also made a submission – confirming it’s suitable for site sharing for telecommunications equipment, and available to all interested parties.

County planners are due to make a decision in the coming weeks.

Share story:

47 Galway projects receive share of over million euro Community Climate Action Fund

Solar panels for Ballinasloe Town Hall Theatre, water refill stations in Kilcolgan, a bicycle shelter at Claregalway GAA and a community orchard on The Ar...

Uisce Éireann appeals to customers in Ballinasloe to conserve water

Uisce Éireann is experiencing high levels of demand in the Ballinasloe area and has called on customers to conserve water and protect supply. The surge i...

Local Property Tax in County Galway to increase by 15%

Local Property Tax in County Galway is set to increase by 15 percent. At a meeting at County Hall this afternoon, 32 councillors voted in favour of the mo...

Fresh attempt to build new car showroom in Oranmore

A fresh attempt is being made to build a new car showroom in Oranmore. Sean Fleming Motors was refused permission last month for a new two-storey showroom...