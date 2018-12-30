Current track
Title
Artist

Now On Air

Non Stop Music

22:00 24:00

Now On Air

Non Stop Music

22:00 24:00

Opposition to planned new apartments in city

Written by on 30 December 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans to build new apartments in the city are being opposed.

Oakway Developments Limited has previously been granted planning permission for two apartment blocks at Moneenageisha Road.

However, that decision has now been appealed to An Bord Pleanála.

The development at Moneenageisha Road was granted planning permission by the city council subject to 23 conditions.

A local homeowner has appealed the decision to An Bord Pleanála.

The appeal argues that the scale and height of the planned development would overlook on the local resident’s property.

The appellant also argues that the apartment blocks will undermine the existing boundary wall of her property.

A decision is expected from An Bord Pleanála by April next year.

print
Author

GBFM News

Author's archive
You may also like
0 0

Call for more public lighting in Portumna

30 December 2018

0 0

Galway house prices show signs of stabilising in Q4 2018

30 December 2018

0 0

Tuam historian Catherine Corless welcomes excavation date for Tuam Mother and Baby Home

29 December 2018

Continue reading

Next post

Death Notices Sunday 30th December, 2018

Thumbnail
Previous post

Newest vessel in Irish Navy to visit Galway Docks

Thumbnail
AppStore GooglePay

DOWNLOAD OUR BRAND NEW APP TODAY!

THE ALL NEW GALWAY BAY FM APP IS NOW LIVE AND AVAILABLE TO DOWNLOAD ON THE APPLE AND ANDROID STORES.
ENJOY LIVE STREAMING, PODCASTS, VIDEO LATEST NEWS AND SPORT AND MUCH MORE, FROM YOUR PHONE.

Send this to a friend