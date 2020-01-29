Opportunity for major redevelopment of St.Brigid’s Ballinasloe as last residents to be relocated

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD says the relocation of the last remaining residents at St. Brigid’s Hospital in Ballinasloe provides an opportunity for a major redevelopment of the campus.

1.3 million euro has been allocated under the 2020 HSE Service Plan for the provision of two high support hostels which will house 10 residents with intellectual disabilities – who are currently accommodated on the grounds of the old hospital.

Roscommon-Galway TD Denis Naughten says the residents are expected to be moved off of the campus in October allowing the HSE to dispose of the hospital and its grounds – opening the space up for development.

Deputy Naughten along with Ballinasloe Area Community Development previously produced a report called ‘Reimagining St. Brigid’s’ which he says can now come into play – to hear more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…