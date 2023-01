Local artists are being encouraged to put forward their work for display at the aquarium in Salthill.

Last year, the aquarium launched its first art display and was overwhelmed by the interest from local and nationwide artists.

Galway Atlantaquaria is calling on artists of all kinds to express their interest in having their work displayed in 2023.

Interested artists should complete the Expression of Interest Form by this Tuesday, January 31st, or visit nationalaquarium.ie for more information.