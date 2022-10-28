Opponents of Galway Ring Road advised to “wake up and smell the coffee”

Galway Bay fm newsroom- Opponents of the Galway City Ring Road are being advised to “wake up and smell the coffee”.

At this week’s meeting of Galway County Council, there was protracted discussion on the project.

It’s after An Bord Pleanala confirmed that permission is to be overturned on environmental grounds.

The vast majority of councillors voiced continued support for the project, which they said is essential for future investment and growth.

And Councillor Jim Cuddy says the sooner those in opposition “wake up and smell the coffee”, the better for Galway.