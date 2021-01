print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Arcadia Group which owns several retail outlets in Galway has announced almost 500 job losses nationwide.

487 Workers are being made redundant at shops including Dorothy Perkins, Topshop, Topman, Wallis, Burtons Menswear, Miss Selfridge and Evans.

Mandate says the redundancy process will start from today at around 14 of Arcardia’s stores.