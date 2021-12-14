Operator of KFC franchise suing landlord of Briarhill restaurant

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The operator of the KFC restaurant franchise is suing the landlord of the restaurant in Briarhill.

The action relates to an alleged failure to maintain and repair the premises.

The action is taken by MBCC Foods (Ireland) Ltd, which operates 11 KFC restaurants as well as Costa Coffee and Pizza Hut outlets.

According to the Irish Independent, it’s suing Nun’s Island Ltd, the Jersey-based landlord of the premises at Briarhill.

It’s alleged that the defendant has failed to carry out repairs and maintenance, apart from some minor repairs and painting.

The claims are denied, and the defendant says the dispute began during the pandemic last year when MBCC began withholding rent.

Among the issues MBCC claims were not addressed are extensive staining, lichen and moss growth to a concrete roof beam, and extensive fungal and vegetative growth in the joints of the external stone cladding.

It’s also claimed there is loose stonework to the external cladding and evidence of moisture ingress to the fire escape doors and bin store/service area door.

MBCC argues the presence of these and other dilapidations continue to cause the building to look unsightly and unclean – and is claiming €1.27m for loss of profits.