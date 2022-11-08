Operator of Galway Christmas ice rink slams 700% rise in insurance preventing return

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The operator of the Galway Christmas ice rink is slamming a 700 percent increase in insurance costs preventing the venue from returning this year.

The festive attraction first opened in 2016, but was closed in recent years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But when Galway Skates attempted to secure insurance for a return this year – they were quoted a figure seven times higher than pre-pandemic levels.

MacDara Hosty is owner of Galway Skates and has been speaking to Rachel Timoney,