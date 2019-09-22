Operation Transformation psychologist to visit Athenry school

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Operation Transformation clinical psychologist, Dr. Eddie Murphy is to visit an Athenry school tomorrow to give a series of talks.

Dr. Murphy will speak to students, teachers and parents at Presentation College Athenry on a range of subjects.

The presentations will include advice on different pathways for 5th and 6th year students, wellbeing and resilience of teachers and how parents can strengthen relationships with their children.

Dr. Murphy says the sessions will provide practical advice for everyone in the school community.

