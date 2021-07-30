Operation times scaled back at Galway’s walk-in COVID-19 test centres

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Walk-in services at the COVID 19 test centres in the city and at Carnmore have been scaled back.

At the former Galway Airport site, members of the public can avail of a walk-in test from 10am until 2pm, Monday to Sunday.

However, it will remain open for scheduled GP referrals until 7.30pm on a daily basis.

Meanwhile, the walk-in testing service at the city base at Forster Street will be available from 10am to 3pm, Monday to Sunday.

It’ll continue to accept scheduled GP referrals until 5pm each day.

