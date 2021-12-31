Operating hours extended at Ballybrit walk-in vaccination base today

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The operating hours have been extended today at the Ballybrit vaccine walk-in clinic for the over-30s.

The walk in facility was due to open from noon today until 4.30pm, but is now open early with no queues reported by vaccine staff.

The Ballybrit Vaccination Centre is to operate through the New Year holiday including today – New Year’s Eve – and tomorrow New year’s Day and bank holiday Monday

The booster walk-in clinics will be open for those aged 30 and older, and for health-care workers, while dose 1 and 2 walk-ins will also be available.

The operating hours for tomorrow New Year’s Day are 9.30am to 7pm, Sunday 8.30am to 7pm, Bank Holiday Monday 8.30am to 1.30pm and Tuesday 1.30pm to 7pm.

Approximately 500 vaccines were administered at the walk in base yesterday.

The HSE is reminding the public that from Monday week, January 10th, booster doses will be open to all remaining age groups.