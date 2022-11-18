Opening of Tesco Headford marks final rebrand of former Joyces stores

Galway Bay fm newsroom- Tesco Headford has opened its doors for business this morning – marking the final rebrand of former Joyces stores across Galway.

A deal was struck in November last year for Tesco to take over 10 locations, which have been rebranded and relaunched over the course of the year.

The stores are in Headford, Knocknacarra, Athenry, Tuam, Inverin, Ballybane, Fr. Griffin Road, Doughiska and Oughterard.

Joe Manning is Commercial Director with Tesco Ireland.

Speaking to Galway Talks, he said they’re delighted to say that almost all Joyce’s staff have stayed on with Tesco,