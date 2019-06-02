Opening of Fever Pitch Music Festival postponed to 7pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The opening of Fever Pitch Music Festival at Galway Airport has been postponed to 7pm this evening.

It’s due to the forecast of adverse weather conditions.

The much-anticipated Galway festival was due to open for its second day at 3pm today.

Yesterday’s event was also cut short as the Waterboys were unable to finish their show due to deteriorating weather conditions.

A Facebook post from event organisers says today’s postponement is in the interest of concert-goers’ safety.

Buses will now be leaving for the festival from outside the Galmont Hotel at 6:30, 7 o’clock, 7:30 and 8 o’clock this evening.

