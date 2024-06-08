8 June 2024
~10 minutes read
2024 Galway City and County Local Elections – Live Blog
8.33pm – TUAM UPDATE – A first count on the Tuam Electoral Area expected shortly. Indications are that Andrew Reddington and Pete Roche will be elected in the First Count which might be very good news for running mate Ollie Turner.
8.32pm – This was taken earlier – The sorting for Athenry/Oranmore
8.27pm – The Galway East Second Count took place a while earlier but the remaining candidates got an average of 2 votes each so it’s on to Count Three.
The Official Result of Count Two
8.23pm – Ballinasloe Tally is looking good for all outgoing Councillors with a massive gap between the top six and the two at the bottom.
The Candidates for Ballinasloe are…
SF Connolly, Dermot
FF Connolly, Michael
II Geraghty, Declan
FG Harney, Alan
FG Keaveney, Peter
SF Maher, Regan
PBPS Mannion, Andrew
IND Parsons, Evelyn
7.53pm – An update on who was eliminated in Galway City East in the First Count. Arkadiusz Wozniak and Conor Dowd were eliminated and their 68 votes are being distributed – Unlikely to see a result in Count Two.
7.42 pm – GORT/KINVARA FOURTH COUNT
Valid Poll – 9,942
Quota – 1,658
Distribution of Alan Sweeney’s 322 votes. However, 224 were non – transferable
FF Finnerty, Gerry + 41 = 1,456
GP Flynn Dixon, Megan + 9 = 790
SF Kelly, Lucina + 48 = 538
Lucina Kelly is Eliminated – Her 607 votes will now be distributed and it is down to a straight shootout between Flynn Dixon and Finnerty for the fifth and final seat.
7.40pm – Sorting underway for Athenry/Oranmore
7.34pm – By the way, never gave you the result of Gort/Kinvara’s Third Count. No one reached the Quota but Gerry Finnerty got 114 votes to bring him to 1,415 which is short by just 243 votes.
7.17pm – GALWAY EAST FIRST COUNT
Valid Poll – 8.001
Quota – 1,144
SF Burke, Aisling – 624
PBPS Burke, Conor – 129
FF Cheevers, Alan – 1,031
AON Corcoráin, Cormac Ó – 154
FF Crowe, Michael John – 736
SD Delaney Heaslip, Justine – 303
IND Dowd, Conor – 58
IFP Feeney, Susan – 113
FG Forde, Shane – 665
IP Gibbons, Jacinta – 127
FG Keogh, Aisling – 332
II Larkin, Noel – 413
IND Lynch, David – 70
GP Mathias, Joyce – 287
IND McDonnell, Declan – 1,009
IND O’Flaherty, Terry – 916
LAB Ogbu, Helen – 585
PBPS Rooke, Denman – 87
IND Tully, Michael – 352
IND Wozniak, Arkadiusz – 10
No One has reached the Quota – On to the Second Count.
6.51pm – Am open to correction here but with Connemara North filling all four seats, they are the first electoral area in the country to do so.
6.45pm – Votes for the Athenry/Oranmore Electoral Area have arrived at the Tennis Club
6.32pm – Counting now underway for Tuam Electoral Area
6.24pm – Galway City East First Count inside next Half and Hour
6.21pm – And Finally for now, Connemara South…
IND Breathnach, Críostóir
FF Cualáin, Dáithí Ó
IND Curran, Michael
IND Curraoín Ó, Tomas
II Leainde, Michael
FF Lee, Máirtín
FG Mac an Iomaire, Pádraig
GP McKinstry, Alastair
IFP McMahon, Doran
IND O’Brien, Sinead
IND Ó Flatharta, PJ
SF O’Hara, Kevin
FF Ó Tuairisg, Daragh
IND Slevin, Geri
II Thomas, Noel
IP Walsh, Aidan
6.19pm – 17 Candidates/7 seats – The list of Tuam Candidates…
NP Culligan, Ross
II Cunniffe, Shaun
SF De Lundres Ó Dálaigh, Stiofán
IP Gaughan, Dannan Liam
FF Hoade, Mary
GP Kadejo, Islammiyah
FF Killilea, Donagh Mark
IND Lynch, Colin
IND McHugh Farag, Karey
LAB Oguekwe, Blessing
FF Quirke, Tom
FG Reddington, Andrew
SF Reynolds, Deborah
FG Roche, Pete
FF Sheridan, Joe
AON Silke, Luke
FG Turner, Ollie
6.19pm – As the boxes are being opened in Loughrea, here are the Candidates…
FF Canning, Ivan
FF Curley, Shane
II Kelly, Declan
FF Larkin, Mark
FG Maher, Michael (Moegie)
FG McClearn, Jimmy
IP McGettigan, John Anthony
SF O’Reilly, Ailish
GP Tooher Madden, Michelle
6.16pm – Boxes now being opened for Connemara South, Loughrea and Ballinasloe.
6pm – CONNEMARA NORTH IS COMPLETED
Total Poll – 8.051
Quota – 1,591
IND Conaire, Mánus Ó + 144 = 1,117
FF King, Gerry + 167 = 1,663
FG Mannion, Eileen + 112 = 1,684
GERRY KING AND EILEEN MANNION ARE ELECTED
5.52pm – GORT/KINVARA SECOND COUNT RESULT
Distribution of PJ Murphy’s Surplus
Total Poll – 10,043
Quota – 1,658
FF Finnerty, Gerry – 1,225 + 76 = 1,301
GP Flynn Dixon, Megan – 762 + 19 = 781
SF Kelly, Lucina – 523 + 14 = 538
FG Killilea, Paul – 1,538 + 179 = 1, 717 = Elected
IP Sweeney, Alan – 296 + 7 = 303
PAUL KILLILEA IS ELECTED
5.46 pm – A Quick Reminder of who is running in Athenry/Oranmore
IP Carr, Maria
IND Charity, James
FG Collins, David
FF Dolan, Albert
FG Feeney, Peter
FG Gallagher, Eoghan
IND Grealish, Tomas
II Hehir, Sean
FF Herterich-Quinn, Shelly
FF Keane, Cillian
LAB Landy, Fergal
GP Madden, Eoin
SF O’Hara, Louis
5.44pm – Sorting underway for Tuam Election
5.42pm – Counting underway in all three Galway City LEA’s
5.39pm – Seamus Walsh celebrates following his election.
5.25pm – Connemara North Third Count – Gerry King and Eileen Mannion are now on 1,496 and 1, 572. Not enough to exceed the Quota so Críostóir Breathnach and Tom Healy are eliminated and their votes are distributed.
4.43pm – CONNEMARA NORTH SECOND COUNT RESULT
Total Poll – 8.051
Quota – 1,591
IND Breathnach, Críostóir + 4 =
IND Conaire, Mánus Ó + 15 = 920
GP Gleeson, Daniel + 7 = 255
SF Healy, Tom + 9 = 600
FF King, Gerry + 21 = 1456
FG Mannion, Eileen + 38 = 1463
II Walsh, Seamus + 73 = 1598 – Elected
IND Welby, Thomas – 1,758 – Elected
SEAMUS WALSH IS ELECTED
4.35pm – Total surplus from the three elected in Gort/Kinvara is 624
4.30pm – Three elected in the Gort/Kinvara LEA. Just two seats to be filled there.
4.20pm – GORT/KINVARA FIRST COUNT RESULT
Total Poll – 10,043
Quota – 1,658
IND Donohue, Geraldine – 1,671 – Elected
FF Finnerty, Gerry – 1,225
GP Flynn Dixon, Megan – 762
SF Kelly, Lucina – 523
FG Killilea, Paul – 1,538
FF Kinane Martina – 1,884 – Elected
FG Murphy, P.J – 1,953 – Elected
IP Sweeney, Alan – 296
PJ MURPHY, MARTINA KINANE AND GERALDINE DONOHUE ARE ELECTED AFTER EXCEEDING THE QUOTA
3.53pm – Thomas Welby is not only the first Galway Councillor to be elected, he is the first to be elected in the COUNTRY!
3.46pm – MISSING DIAMOND UPDATE – We are now being told that the wrong box was opened and that it was from a GORT Box!
3.43pm – Tuam LEA Election getting VERY Interesting. Outstanding tallies for Andrew Reddington and Pete Roche and it could go down to the wire for Joe Sheridan and Ollie Turner.
3.33pm – There will be a surplus of 167 votes to be distributed from Councillor Welby
3.32pm – Thomas Welby speaking to Sarah Slevin following his election to Galway County Council.
CONNEMARA NORTH FIRST COUNT RESULT
Total Poll – 8.051
Quota – 1,591
IND Breathnach, Críostóir – 67
IND Conaire, Mánus Ó – 905
GP Gleeson, Daniel – 248
SF Healy, Tom – 591
FF King, Gerry – 1,435
FG Mannion, Eileen – 1,425
II Walsh, Seamus – 1,525
IND Welby, Thomas – 1,758 – Elected
THOMAS WELBY IS ELECTED IN CONNEMARA NORTH ON THE FIRST COUNT
2.56pm – Counting in the Galway City Central LEA will begin in the next few minutes
2.43 pm – Now being told FIFTEEN minutes to Connemara North Count
2.38pm – Now being told it will be another 45 minutes before a First Count in Connemara North
THE STATE OF PLAY SO FAR…..
IN THE COUNTY
Connemara North – Count expected shortly
Gort/Kinvara – First Count at 4pm (Approximately)
Tuam – 30 of 47 boxes open
Athenry/Oranmore – boxes opened and tallies expected shortly
Loughrea, Ballinasloe and Connemara South still to open boxes
IN THE CITY
Galway City East – All boxes open, tallied and on their way to Count Centre in Westside
Galway City Central – 50% of boxes open
Galway City West – 20% of boxes open
2.30pm – Things speeding up! Latest tally from Galway City West showing Donal Lyons on verge of being crowned King of Knocknacarra! Also good shows at this point for Clodagh Higgins and Niall McNelis.
2.27pm – First Count result expected for Gort/Kinvara around 4pm.
2.26pm – Tuam Update…30 of 47 boxes open and Pete Roche, Donagh Killilea and Shaun Cunniffe lead the way.
2.22pm – The Candidates for Connemara North looking over the votes…This is very important ahead of the count.
1.50pm – We now understand that a COUNT is expected for Connemara North Shortly…Next half an hour or so.
1.47pm – For those wondering….Still no sign of the Diamond that went missing in one of the Ballindereen boxes (as far as we know).
1.34pm – A busy afternoon ahead. Tuam now at 30% of boxes open with former Councillor Shaun Cunniffe looking good along with Donagh Killilea. 47 boxes in total will be opened for this Local Electoral Area. 17 candidates going for 7 seats here.
It’s a team effort bringing you the local elections….
1.26pm – The View of the count floor in Leisureland
1pm – Word from City East is that sitting councillor Mike Crowe could be in trouble on tally results but transfers are always crucial and we still have not had our first count.
12.55pm – Connemara North and Gort/Kinvara boxes now at the Tennis Club. Westside Count Centre now open.
12.46pm – City East boxes all now open and soon will be on it’s way to the count in Westside.
12.19pm – City Central tallies looking good for Mike Cubbard, Frank Fahy and new candidate John McDonagh of Labour.
12.15pm – Returning Officer Marian Chambers Higgins called a cease to the counting in the last twenty minutes saying that inaccuracies were creeping in and asked counters to take more care to avoid problems later on.
12 Noon – Boxes heading to the Tennis Club for the Connemara North Count and to Westside for the City East Count.
11.39am – LOST DIAMOND UPDATE! Apparently, the Diamond missing was in one of the boxes from Ballindereen. Returning Officer Marian Chambers Higgins made the announcement and said that counters would tip the box onto the floor “to see if we can retrieve the diamond”.
The Search goes on…
11.20am – Boxes now being opened in European Elections. Very early tallies suggesting good performances from Luke “Ming” Flanagan, Ciaran Mullooly and Lisa Chambers.
11.17am – Tuam boxes opening shortly. Also, some poor voter lost the diamond in their ring while voting yesterday so the search is also on for that!
11am – Interesting figures coming from the Connemara North Tallies. 25 boxes open and all four outgoing councillors doing very well. In Gort/Kinvara, Martina Kinane is tallying very strong and in the city, Shane Forde and Helen Ogbu are polling well in City East. Still, a long way to go.
10.30am – Interesting tallies coming from both city and county. Early days yet in the city but with half the boxes opened in Connemara North, Independent Thomas Welby is showing very well.
10.15am – Counting underway, Tallymen and Women watching everything very carefully.
10am – The opening of boxes for the 2024 Local and European elections has begun in the last hour in Leisureland.
Once opened, the votes will then be transferred to the Count Centres in Westside for the City Council and to the Galway Lawn Tennis Club in Threadneedle Road for the County Council.
In total, 79 candidates are running for the 39 County Council seats in 7 Local Electoral Areas while in Galway City, 52 candidates are running to fill the 18 seats on offer in three local Electoral areas.
The average turnout for Galway city and county was just under 50% with the best turnout in Moycullen at 61%.
Spiddal was next at 54% followed by Kinvara at 53%, Athenry and Salthill at 52%. Tuam 50%, Knocknacarra 48%, Bushypark 48%, Ballybane 47% Oranmore 47%, Gort 47%, Clifden 46%, Claregalway 46%, Loughrea 45%, Westside 45%, Ballinasloe 45% and Renmore 43%.
The result of the first count is not expected until later this afternoon.