2024 Galway City and County Local Elections – Live Blog

8.33pm – TUAM UPDATE – A first count on the Tuam Electoral Area expected shortly. Indications are that Andrew Reddington and Pete Roche will be elected in the First Count which might be very good news for running mate Ollie Turner.

8.32pm – This was taken earlier – The sorting for Athenry/Oranmore

8.27pm – The Galway East Second Count took place a while earlier but the remaining candidates got an average of 2 votes each so it’s on to Count Three.

The Official Result of Count Two

8.23pm – Ballinasloe Tally is looking good for all outgoing Councillors with a massive gap between the top six and the two at the bottom.

The Candidates for Ballinasloe are…

SF Connolly, Dermot

FF Connolly, Michael

II Geraghty, Declan

FG Harney, Alan

FG Keaveney, Peter

SF Maher, Regan

PBPS Mannion, Andrew

IND Parsons, Evelyn

7.53pm – An update on who was eliminated in Galway City East in the First Count. Arkadiusz Wozniak and Conor Dowd were eliminated and their 68 votes are being distributed – Unlikely to see a result in Count Two.

7.42 pm – GORT/KINVARA FOURTH COUNT

Valid Poll – 9,942

Quota – 1,658

Distribution of Alan Sweeney’s 322 votes. However, 224 were non – transferable

FF Finnerty, Gerry + 41 = 1,456

GP Flynn Dixon, Megan + 9 = 790

SF Kelly, Lucina + 48 = 538

Lucina Kelly is Eliminated – Her 607 votes will now be distributed and it is down to a straight shootout between Flynn Dixon and Finnerty for the fifth and final seat.

7.40pm – Sorting underway for Athenry/Oranmore

7.34pm – By the way, never gave you the result of Gort/Kinvara’s Third Count. No one reached the Quota but Gerry Finnerty got 114 votes to bring him to 1,415 which is short by just 243 votes.

7.17pm – GALWAY EAST FIRST COUNT

Valid Poll – 8.001

Quota – 1,144

SF Burke, Aisling – 624

PBPS Burke, Conor – 129

FF Cheevers, Alan – 1,031

AON Corcoráin, Cormac Ó – 154

FF Crowe, Michael John – 736

SD Delaney Heaslip, Justine – 303

IND Dowd, Conor – 58

IFP Feeney, Susan – 113

FG Forde, Shane – 665

IP Gibbons, Jacinta – 127

FG Keogh, Aisling – 332

II Larkin, Noel – 413

IND Lynch, David – 70

GP Mathias, Joyce – 287

IND McDonnell, Declan – 1,009

IND O’Flaherty, Terry – 916

LAB Ogbu, Helen – 585

PBPS Rooke, Denman – 87

IND Tully, Michael – 352

IND Wozniak, Arkadiusz – 10

No One has reached the Quota – On to the Second Count.

6.51pm – Am open to correction here but with Connemara North filling all four seats, they are the first electoral area in the country to do so.

6.45pm – Votes for the Athenry/Oranmore Electoral Area have arrived at the Tennis Club

6.32pm – Counting now underway for Tuam Electoral Area

6.24pm – Galway City East First Count inside next Half and Hour

6.21pm – And Finally for now, Connemara South…

IND Breathnach, Críostóir

FF Cualáin, Dáithí Ó

IND Curran, Michael

IND Curraoín Ó, Tomas

II Leainde, Michael

FF Lee, Máirtín

FG Mac an Iomaire, Pádraig

GP McKinstry, Alastair

IFP McMahon, Doran

IND O’Brien, Sinead

IND Ó Flatharta, PJ

SF O’Hara, Kevin

FF Ó Tuairisg, Daragh

IND Slevin, Geri

II Thomas, Noel

IP Walsh, Aidan

6.19pm – 17 Candidates/7 seats – The list of Tuam Candidates…

NP Culligan, Ross

II Cunniffe, Shaun

SF De Lundres Ó Dálaigh, Stiofán

IP Gaughan, Dannan Liam

FF Hoade, Mary

GP Kadejo, Islammiyah

FF Killilea, Donagh Mark

IND Lynch, Colin

IND McHugh Farag, Karey

LAB Oguekwe, Blessing

FF Quirke, Tom

FG Reddington, Andrew

SF Reynolds, Deborah

FG Roche, Pete

FF Sheridan, Joe

AON Silke, Luke

FG Turner, Ollie

6.19pm – As the boxes are being opened in Loughrea, here are the Candidates…

FF Canning, Ivan

FF Curley, Shane

II Kelly, Declan

FF Larkin, Mark

FG Maher, Michael (Moegie)

FG McClearn, Jimmy

IP McGettigan, John Anthony

SF O’Reilly, Ailish

GP Tooher Madden, Michelle

6.16pm – Boxes now being opened for Connemara South, Loughrea and Ballinasloe.

6pm – CONNEMARA NORTH IS COMPLETED

Total Poll – 8.051

Quota – 1,591

IND Conaire, Mánus Ó + 144 = 1,117

FF King, Gerry + 167 = 1,663

FG Mannion, Eileen + 112 = 1,684

GERRY KING AND EILEEN MANNION ARE ELECTED

5.52pm – GORT/KINVARA SECOND COUNT RESULT

Distribution of PJ Murphy’s Surplus

Total Poll – 10,043

Quota – 1,658

FF Finnerty, Gerry – 1,225 + 76 = 1,301

GP Flynn Dixon, Megan – 762 + 19 = 781

SF Kelly, Lucina – 523 + 14 = 538

FG Killilea, Paul – 1,538 + 179 = 1, 717 = Elected

IP Sweeney, Alan – 296 + 7 = 303

PAUL KILLILEA IS ELECTED

5.46 pm – A Quick Reminder of who is running in Athenry/Oranmore

IP Carr, Maria

IND Charity, James

FG Collins, David

FF Dolan, Albert

FG Feeney, Peter

FG Gallagher, Eoghan

IND Grealish, Tomas

II Hehir, Sean

FF Herterich-Quinn, Shelly

FF Keane, Cillian

LAB Landy, Fergal

GP Madden, Eoin

SF O’Hara, Louis

5.44pm – Sorting underway for Tuam Election

5.42pm – Counting underway in all three Galway City LEA’s

5.39pm – Seamus Walsh celebrates following his election.

5.25pm – Connemara North Third Count – Gerry King and Eileen Mannion are now on 1,496 and 1, 572. Not enough to exceed the Quota so Críostóir Breathnach and Tom Healy are eliminated and their votes are distributed.

4.43pm – CONNEMARA NORTH SECOND COUNT RESULT

Total Poll – 8.051

Quota – 1,591

IND Breathnach, Críostóir + 4 =

IND Conaire, Mánus Ó + 15 = 920

GP Gleeson, Daniel + 7 = 255

SF Healy, Tom + 9 = 600

FF King, Gerry + 21 = 1456

FG Mannion, Eileen + 38 = 1463

II Walsh, Seamus + 73 = 1598 – Elected

IND Welby, Thomas – 1,758 – Elected

SEAMUS WALSH IS ELECTED

4.35pm – Total surplus from the three elected in Gort/Kinvara is 624

4.30pm – Three elected in the Gort/Kinvara LEA. Just two seats to be filled there.

4.20pm – GORT/KINVARA FIRST COUNT RESULT

Total Poll – 10,043

Quota – 1,658

IND Donohue, Geraldine – 1,671 – Elected

FF Finnerty, Gerry – 1,225

GP Flynn Dixon, Megan – 762

SF Kelly, Lucina – 523

FG Killilea, Paul – 1,538

FF Kinane Martina – 1,884 – Elected

FG Murphy, P.J – 1,953 – Elected

IP Sweeney, Alan – 296

PJ MURPHY, MARTINA KINANE AND GERALDINE DONOHUE ARE ELECTED AFTER EXCEEDING THE QUOTA

3.53pm – Thomas Welby is not only the first Galway Councillor to be elected, he is the first to be elected in the COUNTRY!

3.46pm – MISSING DIAMOND UPDATE – We are now being told that the wrong box was opened and that it was from a GORT Box!

3.43pm – Tuam LEA Election getting VERY Interesting. Outstanding tallies for Andrew Reddington and Pete Roche and it could go down to the wire for Joe Sheridan and Ollie Turner.

3.33pm – There will be a surplus of 167 votes to be distributed from Councillor Welby

3.32pm – Thomas Welby speaking to Sarah Slevin following his election to Galway County Council.

CONNEMARA NORTH FIRST COUNT RESULT

Total Poll – 8.051

Quota – 1,591

IND Breathnach, Críostóir – 67

IND Conaire, Mánus Ó – 905

GP Gleeson, Daniel – 248

SF Healy, Tom – 591

FF King, Gerry – 1,435

FG Mannion, Eileen – 1,425

II Walsh, Seamus – 1,525

IND Welby, Thomas – 1,758 – Elected

THOMAS WELBY IS ELECTED IN CONNEMARA NORTH ON THE FIRST COUNT

2.56pm – Counting in the Galway City Central LEA will begin in the next few minutes

2.43 pm – Now being told FIFTEEN minutes to Connemara North Count

2.38pm – Now being told it will be another 45 minutes before a First Count in Connemara North

THE STATE OF PLAY SO FAR…..

IN THE COUNTY

Connemara North – Count expected shortly

Gort/Kinvara – First Count at 4pm (Approximately)

Tuam – 30 of 47 boxes open

Athenry/Oranmore – boxes opened and tallies expected shortly

Loughrea, Ballinasloe and Connemara South still to open boxes

IN THE CITY

Galway City East – All boxes open, tallied and on their way to Count Centre in Westside

Galway City Central – 50% of boxes open

Galway City West – 20% of boxes open

2.30pm – Things speeding up! Latest tally from Galway City West showing Donal Lyons on verge of being crowned King of Knocknacarra! Also good shows at this point for Clodagh Higgins and Niall McNelis.

2.27pm – First Count result expected for Gort/Kinvara around 4pm.

2.26pm – Tuam Update…30 of 47 boxes open and Pete Roche, Donagh Killilea and Shaun Cunniffe lead the way.

2.22pm – The Candidates for Connemara North looking over the votes…This is very important ahead of the count.

1.50pm – We now understand that a COUNT is expected for Connemara North Shortly…Next half an hour or so.

1.47pm – For those wondering….Still no sign of the Diamond that went missing in one of the Ballindereen boxes (as far as we know).

1.34pm – A busy afternoon ahead. Tuam now at 30% of boxes open with former Councillor Shaun Cunniffe looking good along with Donagh Killilea. 47 boxes in total will be opened for this Local Electoral Area. 17 candidates going for 7 seats here.

It’s a team effort bringing you the local elections….

1.26pm – The View of the count floor in Leisureland

1pm – Word from City East is that sitting councillor Mike Crowe could be in trouble on tally results but transfers are always crucial and we still have not had our first count.

12.55pm – Connemara North and Gort/Kinvara boxes now at the Tennis Club. Westside Count Centre now open.

12.46pm – City East boxes all now open and soon will be on it’s way to the count in Westside.

12.19pm – City Central tallies looking good for Mike Cubbard, Frank Fahy and new candidate John McDonagh of Labour.

12.15pm – Returning Officer Marian Chambers Higgins called a cease to the counting in the last twenty minutes saying that inaccuracies were creeping in and asked counters to take more care to avoid problems later on.

12 Noon – Boxes heading to the Tennis Club for the Connemara North Count and to Westside for the City East Count.

11.39am – LOST DIAMOND UPDATE! Apparently, the Diamond missing was in one of the boxes from Ballindereen. Returning Officer Marian Chambers Higgins made the announcement and said that counters would tip the box onto the floor “to see if we can retrieve the diamond”.

The Search goes on…

11.20am – Boxes now being opened in European Elections. Very early tallies suggesting good performances from Luke “Ming” Flanagan, Ciaran Mullooly and Lisa Chambers.

11.17am – Tuam boxes opening shortly. Also, some poor voter lost the diamond in their ring while voting yesterday so the search is also on for that!

11am – Interesting figures coming from the Connemara North Tallies. 25 boxes open and all four outgoing councillors doing very well. In Gort/Kinvara, Martina Kinane is tallying very strong and in the city, Shane Forde and Helen Ogbu are polling well in City East. Still, a long way to go.

10.30am – Interesting tallies coming from both city and county. Early days yet in the city but with half the boxes opened in Connemara North, Independent Thomas Welby is showing very well.

10.15am – Counting underway, Tallymen and Women watching everything very carefully.

10am – The opening of boxes for the 2024 Local and European elections has begun in the last hour in Leisureland.

Once opened, the votes will then be transferred to the Count Centres in Westside for the City Council and to the Galway Lawn Tennis Club in Threadneedle Road for the County Council.

In total, 79 candidates are running for the 39 County Council seats in 7 Local Electoral Areas while in Galway City, 52 candidates are running to fill the 18 seats on offer in three local Electoral areas.

The average turnout for Galway city and county was just under 50% with the best turnout in Moycullen at 61%.

Spiddal was next at 54% followed by Kinvara at 53%, Athenry and Salthill at 52%. Tuam 50%, Knocknacarra 48%, Bushypark 48%, Ballybane 47% Oranmore 47%, Gort 47%, Clifden 46%, Claregalway 46%, Loughrea 45%, Westside 45%, Ballinasloe 45% and Renmore 43%.

The result of the first count is not expected until later this afternoon.