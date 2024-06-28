Galway Bay FM

28 June 2024

OpenEir’s €31m broadband project in Galway over 70% complete

OpenEir’s 30 million euro high-speed fibre optic broadband project across County Galway is over 70% complete.

It’s working to connect over 90 towns, villages and regions across Galway to the high-speed network.

Over 70,000 premises can now join Eir’s fibre optic broadband, with the aim to connect a further 30,000 buildings.

Eir offers retrofitting services for existing buildings, while new buildings can be connected during construction.

