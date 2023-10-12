Galway Bay FM

12 October 2023

Open public viewings for new community nursing unit and Old Grove in Tuam

Members of the public are invited to attend open events for two significant health projects in Tuam.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin will officially open the Old Grove mental health facility and the new Joe and Helen O’Toole community nursing unit on Monday morning.

Members of the public will be able to take a walk around the CNU from 3-5pm that day, while they can visit the Old Grove from 2-4pm tomorrow

Chief Officer with Community Healthcare West John Fitzmaurice outlines the official opening plans on Monday:

 

