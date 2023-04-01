Open farmer clinic to take place in Oranmore on new BISS scheme

From Galway Bay fm newsroom- Local farmers are invited to attend an open clinic in Oranmore next week on the new BISS scheme.

The Department of Agriculture is hosting a number of information sessions nationwide to answer questions on the Basic Income Support for Sustainability schemes.

The Galway event will be held at the Oranmore Lodge Hotel on Tuesday from 10AM-16PM – and no registration is needed.

Carmel Tobin, with the Direct Payments Unit at the Department of Agriculture, explains the importance of the event: