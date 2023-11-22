Open day at National Learning Network Galway for College Awareness Week

An open day is being held in the city tomorrow (23/11) to celebrate College Awareness Week.

The aim is to promote the benefits of a post-secondary education plan, and it’s supported by a number of college, student and principal unions.

The Galway event is being held at at National Learning Network’s centre in Ballybrit at 11AM (23/11)

It’s open to all ages, and more information can be found at nln.ie