Galway Bay FM

22 November 2023

~1 minutes read

Open day at National Learning Network Galway for College Awareness Week

Share story:
Open day at National Learning Network Galway for College Awareness Week

An open day is being held in the city tomorrow (23/11) to celebrate College Awareness Week.

The aim is to promote the benefits of a post-secondary education plan, and it’s supported by a number of college, student and principal unions.

The Galway event is being held at at National Learning Network’s centre in Ballybrit at 11AM (23/11)

It’s open to all ages, and more information can be found at nln.ie

Share story:

Report launched on housing needs on offshore islands including Aran Islands and Inishboffin

A report on the housing needs of Ireland’s offshore islands – including the Aran Islands and Inishboffin – has been launched at Leinster...

Man taken to hospital following two-vehicle collision on Curragh Line

A man has been taken to hospital as a precaution following a collision between a van and a car near Clonboo this afternoon. Gardaí and emergency services...

Claddagh National School praised for presentation at city networking event

Sixth class pupils at Claddagh National School are being praised for their presentation at a networking event in the city. Business leaders, students and ...

Clifden event to honour Brendan Flynn for contribution to arts, culture and education

The Connemara Chamber of Commerce is to honour Brendan Flynn at a special event in Clifden this weekend Brendan Flynn founded the Clifden Arts Festival al...