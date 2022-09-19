Only one Galway TD with active TikTok profile

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- Sinn Féin’s Mairéad Farrell appears to be the only Galway TD with an active TikTok profile.

While some other local TDs have set up an account, they are not actively posting videos on the social media platform.

It comes as new research by the Institute for Strategic Dialogue has found that just over a quarter of TDs have a Tik Tok account.

Higher Education Minister, Simon Harris, is the most followed politician on the video platform, with over 91 thousand followers.

Sinn Fein is the most followed party on the platform.

Our reporter Sarah Slevin asked TD Farrell, if she has aims to reach 91 thousand followers like Simon Harris: