Only one-fifth of Galway businesses want to go cashless

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Only one fifth of businesses in Galway want to go completely cashless.

BOI Payment Acceptance surveyed Irish businesses about the current payment landscape as well as business confidence and concerns.

Nationally, it found businesses are generally positive about their growth over the next 12 months

The Bank of Ireland Payment Acceptance survey found that just 22 percent of Galway businesses want to go cashless.

Galway business owners fared better on average than other counties in their knowledge of contactless limits.

Two thirds of Galway businesses are aware of the limits on mobile wallet transactions, while almost a half nationally were unaware.

Across the country, 2 in 5 businesses felt the increase in card transactions has made no material change to how they run their business.

6 in 10 Galway businesses expect to grow this year despite the concerns over the cost of living crisis and running costs.

And just one in ten Galway respondents expressed concern they may have to scale back or close.