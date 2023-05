Galway Bay fm newsroom – Only 10 percent of workers in Galway say they would work for longer for a higher pension.

The research from Lockton People Solution was conducted on the back of the overhaul of the State Pension System.

The proposed changes gives workers the option to work until the age of 70 in exchange for a higher pension.

Almost a third of Galway respondents said the changes would only entice them to work longer if they had no other financial option.