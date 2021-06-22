Online survey launched on future development of Oranmore area

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An online survey has been launched to find out what improvements the public in Oranmore want to see in the village and the surrounding areas.

The document has been commissioned by the MÓR Action group which is looking for people of all ages to have their say on the future development of community spaces.

The local group says once all the responses are gathered they’ll be presented to the County Council and elected representatives.

MÓR Action has confirmed that the survey was developed because the County Council said it was finding it difficult to engage with the community due to the diverse range of groups and interests in Oranmore.

It comes as Oranmore was recently awarded €100,000 in Council funding for public realm enhancements in the village.

A link for the survey is available on MÓR Action’s social media accounts and it will remain open until July 16.

The group’s spokesperson Caroline Rowan says the survey gives locals the chance to have their say on how the public realm funding can be best used in the community.

http://moraction.blogspot.com/