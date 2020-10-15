Online searches for houses in Galway double for September

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Online searches for properties in Galway doubled in September when compared to the same month last year.

According to the property website MyHome.ie, there has been a sharp increase in searches for properties outside Dublin and in particular those along the Wild Atlantic Way.

The Irish Times reports that counties Galway, Mayo, Donegal, Kerry and Cork have seen the sharpest increase in properties searches over the period.

Searches for properties in Galway as a whole increased by 50 percent when compared to the same month in 2019.

Galway city has outranked the county, however, with four times more searches for properties in the city recorded last month.