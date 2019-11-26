Online petition supporting Athenry to Sligo greenway gains 25 thousand signatures

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

An online petition supporting a proposal for the Athenry to Sligo greenway on the closed railway route has now achieved almost 25,000 signatures.

The campaign calls on North West Regional Assembly members to consider new regional planning objectives that support greenways on closed railways until such time as a re-instatement of any railways might be possible.

The Western Rail Trail Campaign is an alliance of community-based campaign groups in Galway Mayo and Sligo campaigning to preserve the alignment of the closed rail line from Athenry to Collooney by utilising the route for tourism and leisure as a greenway.

For more on this story, tune into the Galway Bay fm news…