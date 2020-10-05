Online petition in bid to prevent closure of Coral Leisure facilities in Tuam and Ballinasloe

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An online petition has been set up in a bid to avoid the closure of the Coral Leisure facilities in Tuam and Ballinasloe.

The petition has gathered over 600 signatures.

It’s understood a crunch meeting is set to take place tomorrow where the future of the facilities will likely be decided.

It comes as footfall has dropped to 5,000 visits per month from 11,000 pre COVID-19.

There is a total staff of 52 direct employees between the two facilities.

The operating contract between Galway County Council and Coral Leisure is due to expire at the end of the year.

Meanwhile, Galway East TD Seán Canney, who is a member of the Budgetary Oversight Committee, has raised the issue of funding for the two pools with Minister Donohue.

He says he raised the matter in the context of the severe shortage of funding available to the Local Authority as a result of COVID-19…