Online meetings to discuss Ballinasloe greenway routes

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two online public meetings are to take place this week to discuss the “Green” and “Blue” greenway route options that have been proposed for the Ballinasloe area.

Fine Gael Senator Aisling Dolan will host the meetings on the routes as the public consulation on the design of the Galway to Athlone greenway continues.

The greenway is the final leg of the overall Dublin to Galway greenway and at present, there are five options on the table, which take in various parts of the county.

They vary from a straight line approach between Athlone and Galway City, to looping routes which take in large parts of the north east or south east of the county.

The Green Route No.1 travels through Ahascragh and Mountbellew, while the Blue No.3 route takes in Aughrim, Kilconnell, Woodlawn, Attymon, Athenry.

Both meetings will be hosted on Zoom at 7pm – with the Green Route due to be discussed this evening (Feb 16) followed by the Blue Route on Wednesday (Feb 17), while links to the meetings are available on Senator Dolan’s social media platforms.