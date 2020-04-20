Online marketplace launched for Ballinasloe businesses impacted by coronavirus emergency

Galway Bay fm news – A special online marketplace has been launched for Ballinasloe area businesses that have been forced to close due to the coronavirus emergency.

Shopballinasloe.ie allows customers to connect with their local retailers, crafters, restaurants, jewellers and salons.

Over 50 businesses have signed up to the marketplace, which is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Retailers that have signed-up so far include Cahalan Jewellers, Kellers of Ballinasloe, the Front Room and Carol Kelly Artwork.

The online marketplace is the joint venture of local business marketing agency Araya Business and Support Services and Kickstart Web Design.