Online learning hub on sexual consent to be launched at NUI Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new online learning hub on sexual consent for third level education will be officially launched at NUI Galway today.

The hub will be launched by Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris and Minister of State and Galway West TD Hildegarde Naughton.

It’s being developed in partnership with thier government departments and NUIG to improve the understanding of the meaning and importance of consent.

A dedicated website will be at the heart of the partnership with comprehensive resources which have already been developed by NUIG’s Active Consent research team, as well as newly-designed resources.

The new content will include eLearning resources on consent, a video series and training resources for advocates and young people.

The third level initiative and co-operation between the Department of Justice and the Department of Further and Higher Education is a key action in ‘Supporting a Victim’s Journey: A plan for vulnerable witnesses in sexual violence cases’, which was launched by Minister Helen McEntee last year.

Minister Naughton says there can be no place for any forms of sexual violence and harassment in our society.