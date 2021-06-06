Online Galway Lotto player wins €2.4 Million

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – An online lotto player in Galway has scooped the weekend jackpot of just under two and a half million euro.

The winning ticket was a multi-draw ticket on which the lucky player selected their own winning numbers.

The winning Lotto numbers for last night’s draw were: 10, 16, 17, 24, 26, 42 and the bonus number was 35.

The National Lottery has confirmed that a notification to the user’s online account and a separate email has now been sent to the lucky ticketholder.

The national lottery is encouraging the ticketholder to get in touch to claim their winnings.